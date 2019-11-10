Home

WILLIAM EDWARD BURKS

WILLIAM EDWARD BURKS Obituary
BURKS WILLIAM EDWARD

William Edward Burks, born January 29, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA to John Edward Burks and Anna Marie Bruckman, passed peacefully on October 20, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 91.  He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Dolores W. Burks; and his stepson, Edward G. Pfeil.  He is survived by his daughters, Susan Swiden, Debra Burks, Judith Hillenbrand, and Laura Burks; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Services will be held on December 7, 2019 at the Bradenton Tropical Palms Auditorium at noon.  His ashes will be buried at sea during a sunset cruise.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
