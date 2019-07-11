Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
DUDASH, JR. WILLIAM EDWARD

Age 72, of McKees Rocks, formerly of Robinson Twp., passed away on July 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Ruth Dudash for over 50 years; loving father of Eric (Barbara) Dudash and Jennifer Kapusta; devoted grandfather of Zachary, Brooke, Morgan, Adoree, and Andrew; brother of Robert Dudash. He served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. A member of the VFW Vesle Post 418, American Legion, Purple Heart Society, Air Force Sergeants Association, PAMA and OX5 Pioneers. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SATURDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where funeral services will be held at 7:00p.m. www.mcdermottfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
