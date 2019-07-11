|
Age 72, of McKees Rocks, formerly of Robinson Twp., passed away on July 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Ruth Dudash for over 50 years; loving father of Eric (Barbara) Dudash and Jennifer Kapusta; devoted grandfather of Zachary, Brooke, Morgan, Adoree, and Andrew; brother of Robert Dudash. He served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. A member of the VFW Vesle Post 418, American Legion, Purple Heart Society, Air Force Sergeants Association, PAMA and OX5 Pioneers. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SATURDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where funeral services will be held at 7:00p.m. www.mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019