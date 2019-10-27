Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM O'HOSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM EDWARD O'HOSKY Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM EDWARD O'HOSKY Sr. Obituary
O'HOSKY, SR. WILLIAM EDWARD

Age 87, of Oakdale, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maria Venanzio O'Hosky; loving father of William Edward O'Hosky, Jr.; treasured son of the late Philip and Anna O'Hosky; caring brother of the late Martha Hunter, Victoria Moore, Phillip O'Hosky, Charles (Frances- surviving) O'Hosky, and Mary Ann Venanzio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. O'Hosky served during the Korean War in the U.S Army as Staff Sergeant. He retired, after 38 years, from AK Steel formerly Cyclops Steel. Mr. O'Hosky started as a carpenter, then worked in the lab, and as a welder.  Services and Entombment private. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.