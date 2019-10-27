|
O'HOSKY, SR. WILLIAM EDWARD
Age 87, of Oakdale, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maria Venanzio O'Hosky; loving father of William Edward O'Hosky, Jr.; treasured son of the late Philip and Anna O'Hosky; caring brother of the late Martha Hunter, Victoria Moore, Phillip O'Hosky, Charles (Frances- surviving) O'Hosky, and Mary Ann Venanzio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. O'Hosky served during the Korean War in the U.S Army as Staff Sergeant. He retired, after 38 years, from AK Steel formerly Cyclops Steel. Mr. O'Hosky started as a carpenter, then worked in the lab, and as a welder. Services and Entombment private. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019