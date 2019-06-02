Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
Cranberry Twp, PA
View Map
Of Cranberry Twp.; beloved husband of his best friend, Linda for 51 years; cherished father of three children, Debbie, Amy, and Brian; father-in-law of Alyson, and proud grandfather to Will and Casey Rose. Retired from ECA after 49 years, former president of Condor Aero Club, loved everything his life gave him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, Cranberry Twp. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. at the National Cemetery of The Alleghenies with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Fly, be free Bill. Professional arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, of Cranberry.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
