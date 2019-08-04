|
CAYE WILLIAM F. "BILLY"
Of Brookline, formerly of Uptown, was surrounded by his family when the Lord called him to the next life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Egan Caye; his sisters, Mary Catherine (Gus) Petri, Connie (Bob) Apel and Patsy (Bob) Andrews; and his brother-in-law, Frank Colosimo. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Eva Colosimo; his sons, Bill Caye (Tammy Gaydos) and Julius Caye (Sharon Thomas); and his sister-in-law, Fayanne Colosimo, of Greenfield. He was Grandpap to Billy, Lauren, Austin and Adam Caye; he is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bill graduated Central Catholic High School and then served in the Army, during the Korean War. He was a retired journeyman Local 3 Ironworker with 50 years of service. He played sandlot football and baseball across Western PA, and was eventually drafted to play outfield and second başe in the minor league baseball organization for the NY/SF Baseball Giants. Thereafter, he became an instructor and, later, a bird dog -scout for the Baltimore Orioles under Manager Earl Weaver. Bill went on to coach and manage numerous ASA and USSSA World Championship Amateur Slo-Pitch Softball teams in Pittsburgh with Skip and Hogan's, Skips, Jim Sports and BYM Club. His record streak of consecutive world championships in the late 1960s and early 1970s is documented in the Guinness Book of World Records. He was a former Executive Regional Delegate to the ASA Slo-Pitch Softball Organization, and served as an Executive and, later, an Advisory Board Member to the Tic Cloherty Western Chapter of the PA Sports HOF. Bill was an inducted member of the World ASA Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, OK, and the Pennsylvania Sports HOF, Western Chapter, and was also a recipient of the Dapper Dan Award for softball. Bill's love of sports took him across the USA. He attended three Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowls, 3 MLB World Championship Series, including the 1979 win for the Pirates; each of the three Triple Crown races of Championship Thoroughbred Horse Racing, the Penguins first Stanley Cup, 2 PIAA State Basketball Championships, the NIT and NCAA Final Four, respectively, as well as many Notre Dame and Central Catholic football games, Duquesne Dukes Basketball games, Gold Glove Boxing Tournaments and numerous WPIAL Championship sporting events. Bill was exceptionally well cared for by several outstanding professional medical teams from UPMC Shadyside for cardio, respiratory and pulmonary conditions. He trusted Dr. James O'Toole and Dr. Joel Weinberg with providing life-saving and sustaining treatment and always credited Cindy, his rehabilitation specialist at UPMC Shadyside. He was also appreciative of the compassionate medical and rehabilitation specialists and staff at Manor Care, Whitehall, that made his last few days comfortable with his family, Bill requested a private burial service. He will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. A celebration of the life of Billy Caye is being planned for a future date. Arrangements entrusted to FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 412-561-0380; www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019