|
|
DOERR WILLIAM F.
William F. Doerr of the North Side, on Monday, October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Janet Rankin; wife, Barbara Trueman; his daughter, Maureen Roman; brother, James (Jean) Doerr; and sister, Mary Kay Waters. Survived by his son, Randy (Chris) Miller; daughter, Tracey (Rich) Reed; step-son Larry (Susie) Rankin; and his sister, Patricia LeJeune. Survived also by six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Funeral Mass Saturday, October 26 in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 3858 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019