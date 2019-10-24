Home

WILLIAM F. DOERR

WILLIAM F. DOERR Obituary
DOERR WILLIAM F.

William F. Doerr of the North Side, on Monday, October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Janet Rankin; wife, Barbara Trueman; his daughter, Maureen Roman; brother, James (Jean) Doerr; and sister, Mary Kay Waters. Survived by his son, Randy (Chris) Miller; daughter, Tracey (Rich) Reed; step-son Larry (Susie) Rankin; and his sister, Patricia LeJeune. Survived also by six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Funeral Mass Saturday, October 26 in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 3858 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
