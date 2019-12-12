|
ELLIOTT, PH.D. WILLIAM F.
William F. Elliott, PhD, of Belfast, Maine and Bradenton, Florida, died on December 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Downey; daughters, Jennifer Elliott and Penny Hays; son-in-law, Sandy Hays; and grandchild, Avery Hays. His first wife, Joan, preceded him in death. Bill's childhood, youth, and college days were spent in and around Worcester, Massachusetts, where he earned degrees in mechanical engineering and psychology, and chanced upon his life's work by accepting a seasonal job in college admissions. In 1970, Bill moved his family to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he began a 38-year career at Carnegie Mellon University, eventually rising to Vice President for Enrollment. Bill loved to engage young thinkers and doers – budding artists, engineers, scientists and policy-makers – and relished the process of building a diverse student community greater than the sum of its parts. Over the years, Bill revolutionized how colleges recruit students and award financial aid and helped transform CMU from a respectable regional school into a world-class research university. In 1970, Bill co-founded the Fitzwilliam Conference, bringing admission and secondary school professionals together to make the college admission experience better for all. Bill shared Andrew Carnegie's own motto, "My Heart is in the Work." He regularly woke in the wee hours to spend "the most valuable time of the day" in an office festooned with Carnegie Mellon memorabilia, accomplishing as much as he could before a day's-worth of meetings got under way. Bill dedicated himself to service throughout his life. He was on the local school board, a trustee and elder of his church, and most recently a trustee of his high school alma mater, Kimball Union Academy. Bill retired to Maine in 2008 and indulged in his favorite pastimes of sailing, travelling and working in the woods with his beloved red tractor. During his time at CMU, Bill founded the Summer Academy for Math and Science (SAMS), an enrichment program for underrepresented minority high school students. Donations in his memory may be made to the Bill Elliott SAMS Scholarship Fund: Carnegie Mellon University, P.O. Box 371525, Pittsburgh, PA 15251-7525, or cmu.edu/give, or a . Memorial services will be held in late spring or early summer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Belfast, Maine.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019