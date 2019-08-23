|
GIBSON WILLIAM F.
Age 49, of Penn Hills, formerly of Plum, died tragically on August 21, 2019. Son of Gary R. (Kay) Gibson and the late Lorraine Gibson; brother of Patricia Gibson; stepbrother of Shannon (Brian) Novak, Clayton (Angie) Ambler, Randy Ambler, Dani (John) Morrin and many nieces and nephews. Bill worked for many years at the Longwood at Oakmont and enjoyed tending to his flowers at home. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019