Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. GIBSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM F. GIBSON Obituary
GIBSON WILLIAM F.

Age 49, of Penn Hills, formerly of Plum, died tragically on August 21, 2019.  Son of Gary R. (Kay) Gibson and the late Lorraine Gibson; brother of Patricia Gibson;  stepbrother of  Shannon (Brian) Novak, Clayton (Angie) Ambler, Randy Ambler, Dani (John) Morrin and many nieces and nephews.  Bill worked for many years at the  Longwood at Oakmont and enjoyed tending to his flowers at home.  Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m.  Interment to follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.  www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now