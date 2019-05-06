HILLIER WILLIAM F. "BILL"

Age 79, of North Irwin on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home. He was born December 5, 1939 in Huntingdon, son of the late Ralph B. and Edith P. (Thompson) Hillier. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a millwright for WABCO. He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of The Holy Trinity, in Irwin and its Lutherans Men's Group. He was a member of the North Irwin Volunteer Fire Department. Beloved husband of 44 years to Bonnie G. (Gardner) Hillier; loving father to Carolyn (Tim) Crawford of North Irwin, Steven Hillier of Irwin, Scott Hillier, of Weirton, WV, Douglas (Victoria) Hillier of Westmoreland City; five grandchildren, Brian, Julie, Brandon, Delany and Landen; brother to Esther (Jay) Johns of New Stanton, Judith (Carl) Hirst of Aiken, SC; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with his Pastor, Rev. Dr. Clifton Suehr officiating. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.