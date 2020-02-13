Home

WILLIAM F. HORNE Jr.

HORNE, JR. WILLIAM F.

On Monday, February 10, 2020, Bill "Jr." age 79, of Shaler, formerly of Lawrenceville. Loving husband to Linda Horne; beloved father of Christine (Michael) Pierro, Karen, Billy (Barb) and Erin Horne; grandfather of Alexandra (Andrew), Victoria, Ian, Mikey and Vincent. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday in All St. Church Etna at 11 a.m. Visitation Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-8 p.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
