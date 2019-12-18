|
KOHLER REV. FATHER WILLIAM F.
Formerly of Hopewell Twp., passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at UPMC McCandless. Born July 26, 1929 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Joseph J., Sr. and Rose M. (Thompson) Kohler. Father Kohler was ordained and incardinated in to the Diocese of Pittsburgh on June 4, 1955, by Bishop John Dearden, at Saint Paul Cathedral. His first assignment as a priest was at Holy Innocents Parish. His career spanned 47 years throughout various parishes in the diocese, including Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and St. Barbara's Parish. Father Bill was a talented artist and he enjoyed traveling. In particular, he had a very special devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph J. and Jane Kohler, of Glenshaw, and Donald T. and Lois Kohler of Florida; nieces and nephews, Joseph J. Kohler, III, Thomas (Sue) Kohler, Mary (Ashwin) Kashyap, Donald Kohler, Christine (Greg) Martin, Jill (Gary) Szafranski, Christie (Scott) Kohler. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St. Aliquippa, PA 15001. Father Kohler will lie in state Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 2270 Brodhead Rd., Hopewell Twp., with Bishop William Winter officiating, and Fr. Howard Campbell as homilist. Private interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019