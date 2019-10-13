Home

WILLIAM F. MARLIN


1940 - 2019
WILLIAM F. MARLIN Obituary
MARLIN WILLIAM F.

William Foster Marlin passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 in Anderson, S.C. at the age of 79.  He was the son of the late James and Susan Marlin; brother of Carol and her husband, Thomas Hughes of New Stanton, PA, and of the late Daniel Marlin.  Bill is survived by his son, Scott and his wife, Elizabeth of Rockville, MD, his son Steven, and his wife, Stephanie of Anchorage, AK, and his son, Michael and his wife, Becky of Royston, GA.  He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrew, Sean, Andy, Samuel, James, Josie, Jeremiah, and Eliyana, and by his nieces Tammy and Daneen. Bill grew up in Penn Hills, PA, and graduated with a B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh and an M.B.A. from Amber University. He was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and a decorated Vietnam war veteran, awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and a Bronze Star for his service. Bill is remembered for his integrity and love of country and his appreciation of the simple things in life.  He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A graveside ceremony will be held on October 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Hebron United Presbyterian Church on 10460 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA, 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
