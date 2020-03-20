MATLACK WILLIAM F.

Age 91, of Cranberry Twp., passed away at his residence at Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community in Cranberry Twp. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born August 23, 1928, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late David Johnson Matlack and Elizabeth Fawley Matlack. Bill earned his B.A. from Haverford College, and his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a professor at the University of Pittsburgh for 38 years in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, where he authored two textbooks and numerous articles, and was a Senior Fulbright Fellow from 1982 to 1983 at Bogazici University in Turkey. He was a member of the Quaker Meeting at both Sherwood Oaks and in Shadyside, and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Margaret Katherine Matlack, Donald Sutherland Matlack (Linda), and Amelia Matlack Hamarman (Jorge); his six grandchildren, Rachel, Mica, Sonya, Boaz, Lily and Izzy; and his brother, David R. Matlack (Marge). In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Leslie Crawford Matlack, who passed away on March 9, 2020; his previous wife, Patricia A. Travis, who passed away in 2001; his daughter, Elizabeth Sutherland Matlack; and his sister, Ann Matlack Bucher. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Dark Waters, P.O. Box 263, Medford, NJ 08055 (www.campdarkwaters.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.