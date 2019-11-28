|
PITTMAN WILLIAM F. "BILL"
Age 79, of Hampton Township, on November 24, 2019. Born on September 12, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late James and Ruth McCorkel Pittman. Beloved husband for 60 years of Elisabet "Espa" Eysturoy Pittman. Loving father of Kristin (Christopher) Carney. Proud grandfather of Cullen Carney. Preceded in death by four infant sons and four siblings, the late Patricia Warrick, James and David Pittman, and a baby sister, Sharon Pittman. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will follow visitation at 8 p.m. A U.S. Navy Veteran, Bill served as a Sea Bee during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was an Operations Manager for Browning Ferris Industries, BFI, and a member of Zaradatha Lodge 448, now John E. Mair Lodge 729, F.&A.M., 32nd degree. A tremendously hard worker, Bill was constantly building something and always willing to help anybody. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shiners Hospitals for Children, shinershospitalsforchildren.org, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019