VARLEY WILLIAM F.
Age 86, of Scott Twp., on February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of June (Cullighan) Varley; loving father of Carol (Mike) Barbour, Maureen (Dave) Dolan, William (Lisa) Varley, Erin (Tom) King, and Kevin (Jill) Varley; cherished grandfather of Sean Dolan, Trey, Dominic and Gianna Varley, Kathryn, Sarah and Lizzy King, Alec, Ryan, and Jenna Varley and Rachael Barbour Depler and her son Jonah; brother of Howard (Mary) Varley and the late Frances Schreiber, John and Patricia Varley, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Varley was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Bill's family would like to thank the staff of Kane Hospital 4A and Gallagher Hospice for their loving care. Friends received Thursday, 2-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 12 noon, at Our Lady of Grace Church. Memorials may be made to a . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020