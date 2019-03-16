WOODS WILLIAM F.

Of Marco Island, FL and Pittsburgh, PA passed into God's hands on March 13, 2019, at the age of 81. He died at home in Upper Saint Clair, PA in the loving arms of his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 2, 1937 in Pittsburgh, son of the late William J. Woods and Frances A. Lanigan. Bill was raised on Pittsburgh's North Side and is a 1955 graduate of North Catholic High School. He enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh and earned a BBA in 1960 majoring in Finance and Economics. During his undergraduate years, Bill was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity at Pitt. He was awarded an MBA from Duquesne University in 1963, concentrating on Finance and Economics while working full time. After moving to Philadelphia, he continued post-graduate work in Finance for two years, at night. While an undergraduate student, he enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and served for six years. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1964. Upon graduation from Pitt, Bill joined Pittsburgh National Bank (now PNC Bank) and worked as an Investment Analyst responsible for investments in several industries including the pharmaceutical industry. He decided to pursue his interest in the pharmaceutical industry and in 1963 he joined Smith Kline & French Laboratories (now GlaxoSmithKline) and moved to Philadelphia. In 1967, he returned to the investment field, joining the Insurance Company of North America (now Cigna Corp.). Bill served in a series of jobs over the following 12 years rising to Vice President and Director of Investment Research. He had the opportunity to join the Foster family office in Pittsburgh in 1978 and returned to Pittsburgh with his wife and children. He served as Executive Vice President of the organization. He worked with a group of investment managers and initiated investments in hedge funds and venture capital on behalf of the company. Bill retired in 1997, and shortly thereafter, he and his wife, Lee, began spending increasing amounts of time in Marco Island, FL and established a network of good friends. He enjoyed having his children and grandchildren visit regularly. During retirement, Bill and Lee had the opportunity to travel extensively, both within the United States and internationally. He successfully completed the requirements for the Chartered Financial Analyst and was awarded the (CFA) designation in 1968. He was an active member of the Pittsburgh Society of Financial Analysts. During 1982, Bill was one of about a dozen venture capital investors who were founding members of Pittsburgh Venture Capital Association. During the early years of the organization, he served as its President. He is survived by his loving and beloved wife of nearly 55 years, Leona A. Sebek Woods. They had met on a blind date in Pittsburgh and married in 1964. He is also survived by his devoted children, daughter, Lisa J. Woods (Joel J. Gwadz) of Washington, DC; and son, William J. Woods (Catherine M. Peters) of Venetia; as well as six cherished grandsons, William F. Woods, II, Michael J. Woods, Tanner J. Woods, Carson D. Woods of Venetia, PA and Dean O. Gwadz and Grant S. Gwadz of Washington, DC. He is also survived by his brother, David C. Geisler (Karen Hirschbeck) of Cary, NC; and cousin, Patricia B. Dunkis of Pine Township; as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650-2690 or to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Capistran Church Tuesday, 11 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at:

www.beinhauer.com