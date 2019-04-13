PIZOLI WILLIAM FRANCIS

On Thursday April 11, 2019, William Francis Pizoli passed away peacefully at home in Fox Chapel, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Donohue Pizoli. Born May 26, 1925 in Pittsburgh, he served his country honorably as a sergeant in the US Army Air Corps during World War II and graduated in 1950 from St. Francis University in Loretta, PA. His professional life included founding Dart Chemical Co. and working as a partner with BMI Inc. a multifaceted business serving the steel industry. He enjoyed time in Punta Gorda, Fla., and Ocean City, N.J., and was a member of the Duquesne Club and the Pittsburgh Field Club. His warm personality and positive outlook on life were legendary. He had many interests, but what he cherished most was spending time with his family and was happiest when they were all together. Along with his wife; he is survived by his children, Patricia Sheridan, William Francis Pizoli Jr. (Amy), Karen McCarthy (James), Jay Pizoli (Abby), Constance Pizoli and Virginia Sinnott (Michael); he was the beloved grandfather to 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandfather to six great granddaughters; he is also survived by his loving sister-in-law Anne Speitel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Monday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Scholastica Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor Sts. Peter and Paul Home 1028 Benton Ave. Pittsburgh 15212 http://www.littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org/donate/ or (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)