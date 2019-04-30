TILL WILLIAM FRANCIS

﻿Age 87, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home in the South Hills. The son of Julius and Catherine (Welsh), he was a life-long Pittsburgher. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Kathleen (Nowalk); children, Michael (Stephanie), Catherine Pines (Andrew), and David (Maureen); brother, Robert; ten grandchildren; and 17 nieces and nephews. A graduate of Central Catholic (1950), the University of Notre Dame (1954), and Carnegie Tech (1965), he practiced Civil Engineering at Richardson, Gordon & Associates for most of his professional career. He was a family man, Fighting Irish and Steelers football fan, golfer and bowler, and proud veteran of the United States Navy. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227 on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations in Bill's name can be made to the Mary Knoll Sisters (maryknollsisters.org). Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.