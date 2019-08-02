|
|
WENNING, JR. WILLIAM FREDERICK
Passed away peacefully on July 31st, with his loving wife of 57 years and daughter by his side. Born October 24, 1937, in Beaver Valley, Bill attended school in the New Brighton School District before graduating from Mercersburg Academy in 1955. He attended Brown University, and after serving as Chief Accountant at Fort Riley, Kansas, graduated from Geneva College in 1962. He then attended The University of Pittsburgh where he pursued an advanced degree in metallurgy. Bill was employed by Ceramic Color and Chemical Company for 64 years and served as President of the company for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Carolyn Wenning (Susan Veraldi); granddaughter, Ellen Wenning; sister, Eleanor Atwell (Dr. Robert Atwell); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ora Kohne Wenning and father, William Frederick Wenning; as well as sister, Ora Jane Hurd and son, William Frederick Wenning, III. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 on August 24th at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements are entrusted by RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 328 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019