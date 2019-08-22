Home

WILLIAM FREDERICK WENNING Jr.

WILLIAM FREDERICK WENNING Jr. Obituary
WENNING, JR. WILLIAM FREDERICK

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Surviving are his loving wife, Judith; daughter, Carolyn Wenning (Susan Veraldi); granddaughter, Ellen Wenning; sister, Eleanor Atwell (Dr. Robert Atwell); and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service, which will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12 p.m., in St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements entrusted to the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 328 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
