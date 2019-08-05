|
MARSZALEK WILLIAM "BILL" G.
Age 69, passed away at home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born February 4, 1950 in Wilkensburg, a son of the late Henry and Irene Marszalek. He attended St. Barbara Parish in Harrison City. He worked as a construction project manager for Penn Dot for over 36 years and then went onto work four more years at KCI Engineering in Morgantown. He was a lifetime member of the Irwin Sportsman's Club and the NRA, and enjoyed exercising at the Wilmerding YMCA since he was in High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy H. Marszalek. He is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Sandra "Sandy" Marszalek; children, Darcee (Steven Craig) Grooms, Lisa (Scott) Hissong and Timothy (Mallory) Marszalek; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home for a Blessing Service. Interment will follow at Good Shepard Cemetery in Monroeville. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019