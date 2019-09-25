|
|
MILLER WILLIAM G. "BILL"
Age 97, of O'Hara Twp., on Monday, September 23, 2019. Bill was the beloved husband of Betty Jane Hammel Miller; father of William Miller (Jean), Gary Miller (Christine) and Mark Miller (Karen); brother of the late Charles "Chuck" Miller (late Harriet); grandfather of Jennifer, Doug, Russell, Leslie, Jessica and Amber; great-grandfather of Weston, Savannah, Caleb and Wade. Mr. Miller was the owner of A.I.D. Parts Company in Shaler Township. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp. Celebrate Bill's life with his family on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. where Services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019