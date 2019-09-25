|
NOLL, JR. WILLIAM G.
Age 65, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, of Kennitt Square, PA. Born in Pittsburgh, Bill was the loving husband of Pamela Cowan and beloved father of William, III (Teri) and Brian (Renee) and beloved stepfather of Jason Grant. He was the proud grandfather of Reagan and Sam. Bill retired as an executive with Exelon after a long, successful career in the nuclear power industry. He served on the USS George Washington Carver nuclear submarine, as a lieutenant after graduating college with a degree in Physics. Bill had a natural curiosity about machines and technology that was seen through his vast collection of drones, miniature steam engines, cooking appliances and just about every Apple product available. He was happiest outdoors basking in the sun, whether it was in the backyard, on a boat or at the beach. Most of all, Bill was very thoughtful and spent hours picking out just the right gift for all those he cherished. He was very much loved and will be greatly missed. Graveside Services and Interment will be held at West View Cemetery on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow the interment at Rodef Shalom, 4905 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019