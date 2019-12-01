|
|
PATRIZIO WILLIAM G.
Age 57, of Bethel Park, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, November 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Bill was the loving husband of 26 years of Beth L. (Martin) Patrizio; and devoted dad to Sely, Alexa, and William Patrizio. Bill is also survived by three sisters, one brother, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sally Patrizio, and mother- and father-in-law, Joan and Roy Martin. Bill was proudly the fourth generation in his family's business, Patrizio Art Mosaic, where he worked his way up from laborer to his current role of President. He was an avid golfer, lover of music, proud alumni of the University of South Carolina, and had a quick wit that always filled a room with laughter. Bill was an engaged family man, devoted to his children and a loving, supportive husband to his bride. He will be dearly missed but will live on in our hearts and memories forever. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211, on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate or Ronald McDonald House,https://rmhcpgh-mgtn.org/donate/. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019