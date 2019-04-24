RUSIEWICZ WILLIAM "BILL" G., SR.

Age 69, of Oil City passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Sugar Creek Station following a long battle against cancer. He was born in Pittsburgh November 15, 1949, the son of the late Steve and Alice Lencha Rusiewicz. Bill was an Electrician by trade and belonged to the Electrician Union. He also belonged to the Pulaski, P.N.A., and Eagles clubs. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Bill is survived by his two children, William Rusiewicz Jr. and his wife, Jessica of Pittsburgh and Trisha Cassidy and fiancé, Rick Cavanaugh of White Oak, PA; grandchildren, William Rusiewicz III, Brian Rusiewicz, and Jordan Cassidy; great-grandchild, Findley J.; also surviving are siblings, Roberta Mizak of Munhall, PA, Steve Rusiewicz and wife, Kathleen of Titusville, Karen Lewis and husband, Rick of Pittsburgh, George Rusiewicz and wife, Sherree of Troy, NC, and Alice Veltri of West Homestead, PA; and by many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Vicki Willyoung and Seth Harrelson. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Alice Rusiewicz. There will be no visitation or services at this time. In lieu of flowers, Bill would like donations be sent to Youth Alternatives in Oil City or Franklin. The REINSEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at:

