ZANONE, JR. WILLIAM G.
Age 81, of Mt. Lebanon, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Loving husband of Lois (Libell) Zanone; devoted father of Thomas V. (Dana), Karen M., Kenneth G. (Thelma), Robert G. (Rickie) and the late William P. Zanone; proud grandfather of Leigh, Kathryn, Jessica and Matthew Zanone; great-grandfather of Eden, Cielo, Charlie, Thomas and Lucy Zanone; brother of Mary Lou Corbett and the late James and Joseph Zanone. He served in the US Army and was a professional insurance broker in the South Hills for over 60 years. Viewing will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 12-6 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler St. Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville). Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Winifred Church, 550 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Pgh., PA 15228 on Monday at 11 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pilgrimage Hospice or to . www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020