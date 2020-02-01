Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Winifred Church
550 Sleepy Hollow Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM ZANONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM G. ZANONE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM G. ZANONE Jr. Obituary
ZANONE, JR. WILLIAM G.

Age 81, of Mt. Lebanon, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Loving husband of Lois (Libell) Zanone; devoted father of Thomas V. (Dana), Karen M., Kenneth G. (Thelma), Robert G. (Rickie) and the late William P. Zanone; proud grandfather of Leigh, Kathryn, Jessica and  Matthew Zanone; great-grandfather of Eden, Cielo, Charlie, Thomas and Lucy Zanone; brother of Mary Lou Corbett and the late James and Joseph Zanone. He served in the US Army and was a professional insurance broker in the South Hills for over 60 years. Viewing will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 12-6 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler St. Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville). Funeral Mass will be held  at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Winifred Church, 550 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Pgh., PA 15228 on Monday at 11 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pilgrimage Hospice or to . www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -