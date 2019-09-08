|
|
GOGAL WILLIAM
On Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved Husband of Nancy C. (Woods) Gogal; father of Julianne (Bob) Glitsch, Mary Jane Gogal, Elizabeth J. (Roland) Hillig, William David (Lauren) Gogal, and Thomas Andrew (Heather) Gogal; also 11 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; brother of James (Carol Ann) Gogal, and the late John, Jr., Andrew Gogal and Marion Pilesi. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave., Parastas on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Family suggests donations to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019