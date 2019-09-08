Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church
WILLIAM GOGAL


1938 - 2019
WILLIAM GOGAL Obituary
GOGAL WILLIAM

On Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved Husband of Nancy C. (Woods) Gogal; father of Julianne (Bob) Glitsch, Mary Jane Gogal, Elizabeth J. (Roland) Hillig, William David (Lauren) Gogal, and Thomas Andrew (Heather) Gogal; also 11 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; brother of James (Carol Ann) Gogal, and the late John, Jr., Andrew Gogal and Marion Pilesi. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave., Parastas on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Family suggests donations to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
