GOMPERS WILLIAM

Of McMurray, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, at the age of 91. Born and raised in Wheeling, WV, Bill attended Central Catholic High School and then went to Notre Dame on a full scholarship to play football and won two National Championships. After graduation, Bill played for the Buffalo Bills. He had a long and successful career working at Mine Safety Appliances for over 40 years. Bill and his wife, Nancy (Woomer, passed in 2006), raised eight children in Upper St. Clair. He will be missed by his children, Bill and Edith of Bridgeville, Mary Gerry of Philadelphia, Mark and Susan of Carnegie, Chris and Ann of Maryland, Beth and Kris Hasbrouck of New Jersey, Sally and Brian Mathews of Mt. Lebanon, Dan and Cindy of Florida and Mike and Cathy of Peters Township. He leaves a legacy of faith and love to his 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren! A funeral mass will be held in his honor at St. Benedict the Abbot Church in McMurray, PA on Monday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME in Peters Township on Sunday, May 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Boys Town, Nebraska, www.boystown.org or www.focusonthefamily.com. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.