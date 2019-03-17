BARIDO WILLIAM H., III

To all those who struggle... To all those whose struggles and toils go unsung... we regret to inform you of the sudden yet peaceful passing of William Henry Barido III. His prolific journey began on the fourteenth of July in 1942. A mere 18 months after our country entered perhaps the most (and possibly only) morally unambiguous war, so too entered into the world one of the most morally right individuals to have ever caressed its face. As described by his surviving sister Linda, William was "... a boy who always 'found a way' to get us into the movies on Saturday afternoons...who popped popcorn in big Kroger bags and sold it to the other kids to get enough money for cokes and candy during all those serials and cartoons. Who stood between me and harm more times than I can count..." William made the decision to defend his country in 1960. Having seen his way through the birth and height of the cold war, he traveled to the infamously divided Germany, where he maintained communications for an armored unit for the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, his devotion to the plight of the working man was only matched and possibly exceeded by his role as a father. Married to Donna Helena Perota in 1964, he fathered children Lisa, William IV, and Toni-Ann. He was also the loving father of Andre Barido. While raising these accomplished people, he also obtained degrees in and held positions at Mount Hood Community College, the National Labor College, the United Steelworkers Union School, the Los Angeles Federation of Labor, Owen Illinois Glass Co., Thatcher Glass Corp., the Mold-making National Executive Board and the AGFU and USW. Bill was also a first-rate tournament bowler, an amateur science-fiction short-story writer and aspiring comic whose cornball humor was, indeed, unintentionally funny. William was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lou and William Barido Jr.; and his granddaughter, Kayla Erin Delaney. He is survived by his sister, Linda Barido Spagnola and her husband, Frank of Old Hickory, TN. His surviving children, Lisa Barido Delaney and husband, Bill of Camp Hill, PA, Bill Barido, IV from the Pacific, NW, Toni-Ann Barido Iverson and husband, Jason from Portland, OR and youngest son, Andre Barido from Mt. Lebanon, PA. His four children, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and fellow proletariat's will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in his name to the . We wish him the best. Godspeed, Bill.

