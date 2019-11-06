|
CONNELLY WILLIAM H.
Willaim "Bill" "Moose", age 79, of Pittsburgh, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Connie Cole; his beloved children, Bill (Jamie) Connelly, Debbie (Dave) Boncek, Susie (Joe Colizza) Connelly; six loving grandchildren; sisters, Kate (Jerry) Alvarez , Judy (Ron) Taylor; and brother, the late Tim Connelly; as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by 1 p.m. service at the Homewood Cemetery, 1599 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Arrangements entrusted to R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Homestead, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019