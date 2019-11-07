Home

WILLIAM H. CONNELLY

WILLIAM H. CONNELLY Obituary
CONNELLY WILLIAM H.

Willaim "Bill" "Moose", age 79, of Pittsburgh, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Connie Cole; his beloved children, Bill (Jamie) Connelly, Debbie (Dave) Boncek, Susie (Joe Colizza) Connelly; six loving grandchildren; sisters, Kate (Jerry) Alvarez , Judy (Ron) Taylor; and brother, the late Tim Connelly; as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by 1 p.m. service at the Homewood Cemetery, 1599 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Arrangements entrusted to R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Homestead, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
