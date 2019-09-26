|
COOPER WILLIAM H.
Age 62, of Millvale, formerly of Bloomfield, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Flaherty) Cooper; loving father of Crystal Cooper, William (Linh Uong) Cooper, Jr., Edith (Paul) Boyce and Jessica Brown; cherished great-grandfather of Cullen, Stephen, Brooklyn, Darrin, Amonte, Issac, Ryan, Allana and Thomas; loving son of Dorothy and the late William Cooper; devoted brother of Carol (Jeffrey) Bell and the late Karl (surviving wife Michelle) Cooper; uncle of Jeffrey Bell, Jr. and Kayla Bell; cherished nephew of Mercedes Inzinga; special friend of Catherine and Jan; also survived by numerous cousins. Bill enjoyed playing Bingo, was an avid bowler and he loved music. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019