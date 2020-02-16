|
COWAN WILLIAM H. "BILL"
Age 85, Of Allison Park, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara J. Cowan; loving father of Cynthia L. Cowan and Scott W. (Jennifer) Cowan; proud grandfather of Christopher Potts, Luke Potts, Brianne Potts, Scott Cowan, and Henry Cowan; dear great-grandfather of Harmony Parmeter. Bill was a graduate of Michigan State University, he was a US Navy Veteran, and he worked and retired from the sales field. Friends will be received on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020