Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
WILLIAM H. "BILL" COWAN

WILLIAM H. "BILL" COWAN Obituary
COWAN WILLIAM H. "BILL"

Age 85, Of Allison Park, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara J. Cowan; loving father of Cynthia L. Cowan and Scott W. (Jennifer) Cowan; proud grandfather of Christopher Potts, Luke Potts, Brianne Potts, Scott Cowan, and Henry Cowan; dear great-grandfather of Harmony Parmeter. Bill was a graduate of Michigan State University, he was a US Navy Veteran, and he worked and retired from the sales field. Friends will be received on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
