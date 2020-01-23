|
EYLES, JR. WILLIAM "BILL" H.
Age 90, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born June 7, 1929 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Rose (Potetz) and William H. Eyles, Sr. An Air Force veteran, Bill served during the Berlin Airlift. He was an engineer with AT&T. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley (McCoy) Eyles and father of the late Rhonda Eyles. He is survived by his son, Douglas Eyles, of Cranberry Township and his brother, Edward Eyles. Bill's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at King Funeral Home, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating. He will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with William's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020