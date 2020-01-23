Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM EYLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM H. "BILL" EYLES Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM H. "BILL" EYLES Jr. Obituary
EYLES, JR. WILLIAM "BILL" H.

Age 90, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born June 7, 1929 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Rose (Potetz) and William H. Eyles, Sr.  An Air Force veteran, Bill served during the Berlin Airlift. He was an engineer with AT&T. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley (McCoy) Eyles and father of the late Rhonda Eyles. He is survived by his son, Douglas Eyles, of Cranberry Township and his brother, Edward Eyles. Bill's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at King Funeral Home, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating. He will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with William's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -