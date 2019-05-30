Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
WILLIAM H. HOWARD

WILLIAM H. HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD WILLIAM H.

Age 72, died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia, on Monday, May 27, 2019 of Whitehall. Beloved husband of Mary C. Howard; father of William J. (Shannon) Howard of Leola, PA; pappy of Zachary and Jackson; brother of the late Shirley Mamula; uncle of Sam (Kathryn) Mamula, Steven (Pamela) Mamula and Sheryl (David) Hoover; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the chapel on Friday at 11:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, 601 Weyman Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 or the Whitehall Public Library, 100 Borough Park Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
