LEWIS, JR. WILLIAM H. "BULL"
Age 85, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on January 5, 2020. Son of the late William H., Sr. and Sydney Lewis. Husband of the late Rose Lewis; father of Robin R. Dolphin (Dwayne); Adolphus, Lynette and Verna Hamilton; grandfather of Darion Lewis; brother of Gretchen Frye; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends. Visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Rodman Street Baptist Church, 6111 Rodman Street, Pgh., PA 15206. Interment Restland Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020