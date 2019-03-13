|
|
McCLINTOCK WILLIAM H.
Age 78, of Findlay Twp., Imperial, PA. On Monday evening, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary (Rugg) McClintock; beloved father of William (Beth) McClintock, Jayne (Julius Tapsonyi) Giraulo; cherished and adored Pappi to Jenna Giraulo, Amanda (Craig Smiley) McClintock, and Cody McClintock; brother of Sam (Judy) McClintock. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner. 951 Cliff Mine Road., N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA. 724-695-7332, on Friday March 15, 2019, between the hours of 12-4 and 6-8 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019