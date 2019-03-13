Home

WILLIAM H. McCLINTOCK

WILLIAM H. McCLINTOCK Obituary
McCLINTOCK WILLIAM H.

Age 78, of Findlay Twp., Imperial, PA. On Monday evening, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary (Rugg) McClintock; beloved father of William (Beth) McClintock, Jayne (Julius Tapsonyi) Giraulo; cherished and adored Pappi to Jenna Giraulo, Amanda (Craig Smiley) McClintock, and Cody McClintock; brother of Sam (Judy) McClintock. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner. 951 Cliff Mine Road., N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA. 724-695-7332, on Friday March 15, 2019, between the hours of 12-4 and 6-8 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
