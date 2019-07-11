MOLLOY WILLIAM H.

Age 89, of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of RuthAnn (Baird) Molloy, and son of the late William H. and Ethel (Rush) Molloy. He was born near Philadelphia in Ivyland, PA. A graduate of Penn State University, Bill was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the Counterintelligence Corps. He spent his career with ALCOA, working in Philadelphia, Richmond, Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Pittsburgh. Bill was a fan of local theater, clock repairing, vintage cars and the Obamas. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Gilbert and is survived by his wife, a nephew, Douglas Gilbert of Media, PA and a niece, Donna (Charlie) Pastors of Nashville, TN. At his request, there will be no visitation or services. In his memory, call an old friend. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.