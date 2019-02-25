|
|
MOMPER WILLIAM H., III
Age 79, of Bellevue, died on February 23, 2019. Eldest son of the late William H. and Frances J. Momper; brother of James (late Linda), David (Michele), Lisa Sayers (Tom), Robert and the late John (Jeanette); beloved uncle to eight nieces and nephews and great-uncle to fourteen. Bill was a graduate of North Catholic H.S. and retired from J & L Steel. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and will be missed by many. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202, where closing prayers will be held at 7:45 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019