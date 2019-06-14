Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
ROCHE WILLIAM H.

Age 57, of Collier Twp., on June 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late Frank and Leah Roche; loving father of Chris, Bill and Sean; former husband of Jean Massimino Roche. He is survived by seven brothers and sisters and was preceded in death by a sister. Bill was a plumber for Local Union #27 for 35 years. Friends received to celebrate Bill's life Saturday, 2-5 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
