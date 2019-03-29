|
SCHERZ WILLIAM H. "BILL"
Age 79, of the South Hills, peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia A. (Tambellini) Scherz; loving father of William (Cynthia) Scherz, Jr,., Shawn Scherz and the late Jeffery Scherz; cherished Pap of Brittany, Alexandra, Benjamin, Hannah and Luke; cherished great-grandfather of Lillyana. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 5-7 p.m., at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10:30 a.m., in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Private interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view or add tributes at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019