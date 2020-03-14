SCHULTHEIS WILLIAM H.

Age 76, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh on March 27, 1943 and is the son of the late William C. and Mildred A. Schultheis. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Stuckwish Schultheis; brother of Sandra (Samuel) Pursglove; uncle of Samantha (Robert) Westerlund, Melanie (Luke) Marsh and Alexandra (Adam) Zaffuto. Before his long illness, Bill was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish. He once said, "When I die, I want my obituary to say don't send flowers, buy a kid a fishing rod." He was a good friend to all who knew him and a genuinely kind person. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136.