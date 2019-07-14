|
|
THOMAS, JR. WILLIAM H.
Unexpectedly, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, of Wilkinsburg. Husband of the late Martha H. (Zgeb) Thomas; loving father of Patricia "Patty" Chedwick and her husband, Harry of Leeper, and Kathleen (Thomas) Ludwig of Baldwin and Edward Ludwig; brother of the late Robert "Bob" Thomas and his surviving wife, Carol and their children, Tim, Linda, Don, Patrick, Rob, and their families. Bill proudly served in the US Marines, and retired as a draftsman with US Steel and Fisher Scientific. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019