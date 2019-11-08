Home

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Export, PA
WILLIAM H. WEIHE Jr.


1927 - 2019
Age 91, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born December 13, 1927, in Pittsburgh, son of the late William H., Sr. and Jessie Reip Weihe. Prior to retirement, William was a Mechanical Engineer and Facilities Manager with Westinghouse. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Export. He was also a member of the Monroeville Rotary Club and Monroeville Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed spending time at the Deer Valley YMCA family camp and the Pymatuning Yacht Club with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Marian Jean Helm Weihe; a son, David Weihe and a daughter, Wendy Weihe; and a sister, Greta Hlivko. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Export on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
