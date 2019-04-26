Home

WILLIAM H. WILKE

WILLIAM H. WILKE Obituary
WILKE WILLIAM H.

Born January 4, 1934, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his children, Karen (Ray) Torris, William Wilke, Scott (Sandy) Wilke, Thomas Wilke, Teresa (John) Standard and Paul Wilke; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia Eaborn. William is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Amelia; his brother, Robert; and sisters, Martha and Frances. He was the original owner of Greentree Auto Body for over 20 years and a volunteer firefighter for Greentree Borough (serving as Santa for a number of years). Services were private. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
