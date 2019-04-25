Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WILLIAM H. "BILL" YOUNG

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, William H. "Bill" Young, 93, of Rankin, PA. Served in the US Marine Corps. Father of Jerrie Young-Lundy, Roslyn Price, Toni Long and William Young. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 26, 2019, at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880. Funeral service Saturday 11 a.m. on April 27, 2019, at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA. Interment Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
