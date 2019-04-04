POWERS WILLIAM "BILL" HAMILTON, SR.

Age 84, of Export, passed away peacefully with family members gathered around him on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born June 8, 1934, in Billings, Montana, son of the late John and Ruth (Stauffer) Powers. He attended the US Military Academy (West Point), was a graduate of Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley and held numerous patents. He had a distinguished career spanning 54 years at US Steel Research and RJ Lee Group. He was a longtime member of Saint Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Export and served on the parish council for five years and was a Eucharistic Minister for 30 years. He was an avid outdoors-man, bibliophile and enjoyed long walks with his dog, Maggie; he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret "Peggy" (Simmons); his two daughters, Patricia (Patrick) Carlson, of Madison, WI, Jennifer, of Export; two sons William (Donna) Powers, of Murrysville, PA and Thomas (Nora) of Avonmore; two grandchildren, Kaitlin Powers, of Oakland, and Lindsey Powers, of Export; he is also survived by three step-grandchildren, Lauren Fusaro, Connellsville, Kim (Sean) Collins, of Portland, OR and Jeff (Becca) Lowes, of Slippery Rock; and two nieces Carla Powers, of Red Bank, NJ and Janis Powers, of Austin, TX. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. and a vigil at 8:00 p.m. at the HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Saint Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Export with Reverend, Efran C Ambre as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Westmoreland County Foodbank, Delmont https://westmorelandfoodbank.org in William's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com