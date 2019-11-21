|
|
HEIDKAMP WILLIAM
Age 87, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 of Carrick. Son of the late William and Theresa (Lobalzo) Heidkamp. Beloved husband of Joyce (Schweitzer) Heidkamp. Loving father of Edward (Diane) Heidkamp, Patricia (Tom) Bauwin and Lisa (Todd) Breuer. Grandfather of Tommy, Laurie, Alex, Saje and Adler. William served in the US Army during the Korean War, retired from the Pittsburgh Housing Authority after 30 years and he enjoyed bowling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pgh., PA 15205 or www.cancer.org. Family and friends received Thursday, 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Birmingham Cemetery. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019