WILLIAM "GEORGE" HEINEN

WILLIAM "GEORGE" HEINEN Obituary
HEINEN WILLIAM "GEORGE"

Age 74, of Burgettstown, PA, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in UPMC Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh. He was born November 5, 1944 in Allegheny county; a son of the late Cornelius "Pete" and Agnes Augestine Heinen. Mr. Heinen was employed for over 40 years as a welder with the Iron Workers Local #3 and was also a lifelong self-employed farmer. He was a member of the Ironworkers Local #3 and the Moose Lodge #22 Washington. Mr. Heinen was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, auctions, farming and country music; surviving are four daughters, Gloria Niemiec of Falls Church, VA, Vicki Martin of Dallas, TX, Tracey Gilpin (Earl) of Clarksville, PA and Shelly Heinen of New Braunfels, TX; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lois Blodel of Bethel Park, PA, Rose Allen and Susie Allen both of Weirton, WV; a brother Joseph Heinen of Port Charlotte, FL; several nieces and nephews; deceased, in addition to his parents are a brother, Francis "Dude" Filing and two sisters Katie Swartz and Julie Gringere. Friends will be received Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the GREENLEE'S BENTLEYVILLE FUNERAL HOME, 619 Main St., Bentleyville, PA 15314. Interment will be private. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed


GreenleeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
