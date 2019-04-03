HEINEN WILLIAM "GEORGE"

Age 74, of Burgettstown, PA, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in UPMC Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh. He was born November 5, 1944 in Allegheny county; a son of the late Cornelius "Pete" and Agnes Augestine Heinen. Mr. Heinen was employed for over 40 years as a welder with the Iron Workers Local #3 and was also a lifelong self-employed farmer. He was a member of the Ironworkers Local #3 and the Moose Lodge #22 Washington. Mr. Heinen was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, auctions, farming and country music; surviving are four daughters, Gloria Niemiec of Falls Church, VA, Vicki Martin of Dallas, TX, Tracey Gilpin (Earl) of Clarksville, PA and Shelly Heinen of New Braunfels, TX; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lois Blodel of Bethel Park, PA, Rose Allen and Susie Allen both of Weirton, WV; a brother Joseph Heinen of Port Charlotte, FL; several nieces and nephews; deceased, in addition to his parents are a brother, Francis "Dude" Filing and two sisters Katie Swartz and Julie Gringere. Friends will be received Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the GREENLEE'S BENTLEYVILLE FUNERAL HOME, 619 Main St., Bentleyville, PA 15314. Interment will be private. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed.

