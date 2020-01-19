|
|
CORMIER WILLIAM HENRY
William Henry "Bill" Cormier passed away on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. in Zelienople, Pennsylvania where he moved in 2017. Bill was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 3, 1933 to the late Leona Cormier and Lt. Col. Ulysse Cormier. Bill had earned a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University in International Affairs, a Master's Degree in Education from University of Virginia, and a Ph.D., in Educational Psychology from the University of Tennessee. He was on the faculty at both the University of Tennessee (Knoxville), and later, West Virginia University (Morgantown). In 1992, Bill moved to Annapolis, Maryland. While living in Annapolis, he maintained a private psychology practice and corporate consulting business. Anyone who knew Bill soon realized that his three main passions were sports, surfing and yoga. Bill learned how to surf on the North Shore of the Hawaii when he was stationed during his military service. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed surfing in Costa Rica, the Outer Banks, and San Diego. Bill possessed a true wanderlust and traveled all over the world. He developed a love for yoga later in life, and obtained his certification in Integrative Yoga Therapy. Up until the end of his life, Bill maintained a dedication to teaching others about the mind body connection. He is survived by his daughters, Anna Harmon Cormier of Knoxville, Tennessee, Sara Cormier Staley (Alwyn Staley) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Christiane Cormier Unico (Jonathan Unico) of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and Lisanne Cormier (Chris Cochran) of Scotts Valley, California. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Sierra, Wyn, Juliet, and Hank. Bill donated his body to medical research and a family Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Walter Reed Society at www.walterreedsociety.org which benefits patients of Armed Services/ Veterans at the Walter Reed Medical Center. Arrangements in trusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please view the families online guestbook www.musmannofh @comcast.net
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020